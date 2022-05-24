A Maury County corrections officer has been charged one count of falsification of records following a federal indictment that alleges that he obstructed an investigation into allegations that the officer sexually abused an inmate in the Maury County Jail.
According to a Department of Justice news release, 31-year-old James Stewart Thomas, of Columbia, was serving as a Maury County Sheriff's Office correctional officer when an investigation was launched following sexual abuse allegations that involved an unidentified female inmate.
"According to the indictment, in response to allegations that Thomas had nonconsensual sexual contact with a female inmate in his custody, he wrote an official report in which he falsely claimed that he had reported to two Maury County Jail supervisors that an inmate had made sexual advances toward him while the inmate was in his custody at a hospital," the news release reads.
"The report also falsely claimed that those two Maury County Jail supervisors both advised him not to write a report about the alleged sexual advances by the inmate, and the report omitted that he had a sexual relationship with the inmate after the inmate’s release from the custody of the Maury County Jail."
Thomas was indicted on the single charge last week and arrested at his home on Monday.
No further information about the investigation has been released, but if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
At the time of publication, the Maury County Sheriff's Office has not returned a request for comment.
