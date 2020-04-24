Last week, both Williamson and Maury counties launched free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Franklin and Columbia, respectively.
However, due to weather concerns, the drive-thru testing site in Columbia has now been moved from its original location of Woodland Park to the Columbia Driver Services Center (DMV) in Columbia.
The testing site in Franklin at the Williamson County Health Department remains unchanged.
A potentially shorter trip for residents of Spring Hill, the free testing at the Columbia DMV will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Columbia DMV is located at 1701 Hampshire Pike.
Those who would like to be tested but cannot make it to the two Saturday drive-thru testing dates are able to visit the Maury County Health Department from 8 a.m .- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The National Guard will be assisting with that testing from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., central daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945, and the Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. central each day on its website.
Individuals can also text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to opt-in to text updates or call the Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (615) 590-4880 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.