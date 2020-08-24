While organizers for the Williamson County Fair made the decision this year to cancel the annual event in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Maury County Fair is still a go, but will be “quite different from years past.”
The Maury County Fair is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and this year will feature a bevy of new safety precautions designed to limit exposure to COVID-19, including things like limiting ride capacity, sanitizing rides before use, and the use of directional arrows to direct and control foot traffic.
Despite the newly implemented safety precautions, masks will not be mandated for attendees, and the use of credit and debit cards over cash is not mandated, but rather “encouraged.” Those handling food however will be wearing masks and gloves “at all times.”
Fair organizers have partnered with Kissel Entertainment — the company that provides the rides and games — in order to plan and implement these new safety precautions, with fair board chairman Eddie Kerr voicing confidence in the fair’s safety this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.
“Kissel has been in the business of making fairs a success for over 70 years and the safety measures they have implemented this year will make sure to continue that” Kerr said.
“By setting standards such as limited ride capacity, sanitizing before after ride use and using directional arrows throughout the ground to control traffic flow, we can all enjoy the fair this year.”
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles has also voiced his support for the fair being open, expressing his confidence with fair organizers that guests will “have a fun, safe time.”
“We are very excited to once again be hosting our annual fair here in Maury County” Ogles said. “The fair is always an exciting time for our residents and visitors and while this year will be different in many ways, we feel that those in attendance will have a fun, safe time.”
The fair is scheduled to feature nightly attractions such as a monster truck show, flat track racing and live music. For a full schedule of events, click here.
