Following the Maury County Gun Club's annual Shoot for a Cure competition late last month, the group announced on Wednesday that $11,260 has been raised for the Maury Health Care Foundation, with the proceeds going toward helping breast cancer patients.
Specifically, the $11,260 will be donated to the Maury Regional Health Care Foundation's Women's Center Fund, which offers support for breast cancer patients in southern Middle Tennessee.
The annual Shoot for a Cure competition was established by Maury County Gun Club Board member Don Kerce after his sister, Bennie Jo "BJ" Kerce Warwick, was diagnosed with cancer. The competition has so far raised more than $50,000 toward helping breast cancer patients.
"It has been such a pleasure working with Don Kerce and the Maury County Gun Club over the last ten years as they honored Don’s sister, Bennie Jo Warwick, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2020,” said Foundation Executive Director Joe Kilgore.
“Don’s passion for helping women battling and recovering from breast cancer is extremely admirable and greatly appreciated.”
More than 200 people participated in the competition this year, with participants engaging in both trap and skeet shooting.
“I sincerely thank all the Shoot for a Cure organizers and participants for their role in making this event possible,” Kilgore said. “Their enthusiasm and support has impacted hundreds of lives.”
While Kerce has now since moved to Florida to be closer to family, the Maury County Gun Club has expressed interest in continuing the competition for years to come.
