As the Williamson County Health Department prepares to conduct its own drive-thru COVID-19 tests, so too is the Maury County Health Department.
On Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be conducted at Woodland Park in Columbia, a potentially shorter trip for Spring Hill residents than the Williamson County drive-thru testing site in Franklin.
Located at 821 W 9th Street in Columbia, city officials have instructed those looking to get tested to enter from West 9th Street, after which drivers will be guided to the Fallen Heroes Memorial. City officials also advise residents to “be prepared to wait,” however, the testing process itself is expected to not take longer than ten minutes.
Another free drive-thru COVID-19 test will be held at Woodland Park on Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Those who would like to be tested but cannot make it to the two Saturday drive-thru testing dates are able to visit the Maury County Health Department from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The National Guard will be assisting with that testing from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., central daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945, and the Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. central each day on its website.
Individuals can also text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to opt-in to text updates or call the Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (615) 590-4880 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.