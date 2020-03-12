As of right now, the Maury County Parks and Recreation is still hosting its annual Maury County Home & Garden Show this Friday and Saturday, where more than 35 vendors will be offering goods for home and garden needs.
The garden show will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Building in Columbia, located at 1018 Maury County Park Drive. The event is free to attend, and will feature giveaways, door prizes and more.
Beyond the offerings from the dozens of featured vendors, the event will also hold some events. The Kids’ Herb Planter Decorating event will be held Friday from 3-5 p.m., and will give kids the opportunity to decorate a clay pot and plant their very own herb to take home. Materials will be provided.
Saturday will be designated as Tree Day, and from 8-10 a.m., guests can get their own free seedlings to take home, including White Flowering Dogwood, Persimmons and Yellow Poplar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.