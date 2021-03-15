On Friday, 56-year-old Columbia resident Brian Pullin realized he had become a multi-millionaire.
Having won $500 last week while playing 100X Bonus, a Tennessee Lottery scratch off ticket, Pullin put his earnings towards the Ultimate 200X, another Tennessee Lottery scratch off ticket with a higher winnings potential.
Scratching his ticket, Pullin said that he first saw the number '2,' and knew he had a winning ticket.
"I saw the ‘2,' it was very small, and I knew,” Pullin said. “I said, ‘oh my God, I’m rich. I gotta go.’”
Pullin had just won $2 million, and said that he immediately phoned his fiancé, Amanda to share the good news. Leaving the Lion Market on East James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, Pullin's fiancé was waiting for him on their driveway.
"She met me out front, and then I had a few tears of joy because I knew our life was about to change,” Pullin said. “We woke up Saturday morning and just started laughing.”
Pullin said he plans to put the winnings towards new vehicles for him and his fiancé, pay down bills and take care of his family. The owner of a home renovation business, Pullin also said he plans to invest some of his winnings into his business as well.
Pullin's $2 million ticket is the fifth ticket worth more than $1 million in Tennessee this month, and the 312th such ticket sold since the Tennessee Lottery began in 2004.
“My favorite thing about the Lottery is the excitement of it," Pullin said. "It can be life-changing. I woke up a millionaire this morning, which is an amazing thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.