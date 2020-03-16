Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles announced on Monday during a press conference that all Maury County Public Schools would be closed and dismissed effective immediately until Monday, April 13.
The unprecedented measure was taken in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which as of Monday, has seen 52 confirmed cases in the state of Tennessee, 18 of which were reported in Williamson County.
“First and foremost, I think a lot of people are concerned about and have questions regarding the schools,” Molder said. “Effective immediately, we will be closing [and] dismissing the schools. They are tentatively scheduled to reopen on the 13th of April. Out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to be closed for roughly four weeks to allow the outbreak to subside, and hopefully as the weather warms, the virus will tend to go away.”
Also speaking at the press conference was MCPS Superintendent Chris Marczak, who outlaid a laundry list of school-related events and activities that would also be cancelled. Marczak also encouraged parents to quarantine their children “as much as possible” during the school’s shutdown.
All athletic competitions, plays and before and after school activities are “postponed until further notice.”
Information on food distribution pickups will be released on the school’s website by “mid-week.”
All school meals will be pick up only, with children 18 years-old and younger needing to be present during pick up.
Teachers have made packets for students to work on at home “if parents choose,” which can be picked up at schools on Tuesday at the respective school’s main office.
Report cards, which were supposed to be released Friday, will be distributed at a date yet to be determined.
Twelve month employees will be working at the direction of direct supervisors
Eleven and ten month employees will not report to work, but will still be paid as if it were an inclimate weather situation
“During this time of shutdown, we will be doing our best to take care of our employees and feed our students,” Marczak said. “I encourage all parents to quarantine your children as much as possible. Although we are out of school through April 13, allowing children to gather and organize at various places around the county would be counterproductive to the action of shutting down our schools.”
“As the mayor and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) has said, all the gatherings of 50 people or more need to be cancelled and discouraged. Please help us help you get better, we will get through this time, and we will do it together. From the movie Apollo 13, ‘failure is not an option,’ and I believe that this is going to be our finest hour.”
