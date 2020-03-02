The early voting period for the 2020 Presidential Primary in Maury County - which includes the southern portion of Spring Hill - concluded last week on Tuesday, with data showing Republicans turned out in significantly higher numbers than Democrats.
According to Todd Baxter with the Maury County Election Commission, a total of 4,335 Maury County residents came out to vote during the early voting period for the Presidential Primary, with just over 57% of them voting in the Republican Primary for a total of 2,474 votes.
Maury County residents participated significantly less in the Democratic Primary with a total of 1,835 votes cast, for just over 42% of the total vote.
That ratio mostly mirrors Maury County’s first day of early voting, in which roughly 67% of the 135 votes cast that day were in the Republican Primary, with roughly 32% for the Democratic Primary.
Despite the disparity, Democratic voters in Maury County did see a considerable improvement percentage-wise from the past two Presidential Primaries.
In 2016, Maury County residents who participated in the Presidential Primary only represented 24% of the total voter turnout, whereas in 2012, they only represented roughly 17% of the turnout.
Residents who weren’t able to participate in early voting will have their last chance to voice their support for a particular presidential nominee on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, March 3. For information on when and where to vote, visit the TN Secretary of State's informational Primary page.
