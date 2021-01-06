The school board for Maury County Public Schools, which include multiple schools in Spring Hill, voted down a proposed mask mandate Tuesday by a slim margin of 6-4.
The mask mandate would have required all middle and high school students to "wear a cloth face covering at all times" while inside their school buildings, as well as all elementary students in grades 3-4.
Violations of the mandate would have seen students face increasing disciplinary actions for each incident, with a fourth offense seeing that student be assigned three days of extended learning and their parents contacted.
In an internal survey in which 636 teachers and staff were given questions, 406 of them said they did feel students should wear face coverings while at school, with 402 of them saying it would make them feel safer were there to be a mask mandate.
A survey was conducted with parents as well. Collecting 4,575 responses, 2,506 of those surveyed said they would be fore a mask mandate at Maury County schools, with 2,069 against.
Despite both surveys finding a majority of participants in favor of a mask mandate at Maury County schools, the board ultimately voted against its implementation.
To read the full agenda for Tuesday night's School Board meeting, click here.
