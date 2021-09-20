Maury County Public Schools, which includes Spring Hill High, Middle and Elementary, will be closed Tuesday due to severe flooding in the area, according to a Monday night social media post from the school district.
A number of roads were closed Monday due to heavy rains totaling in close to a dozen, with one driver in Spring Hill requiring rescuing after becoming trapped in flood waters.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of Middle Tennessee on Sunday, though expects weather to clear up by Wednesday.
As of Monday night, Wednesday's forecast still calls for a chance of thunderstorms and showers, though appears to clear up by Wednesday night with the rest of the week forecasting for clear skies.
For the latest on Maury County Public Schools announcements, click here to be directed to the school district's Facebook page.
Commented