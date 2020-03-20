While the Maury County government has taken measures to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including shutting down its entire school system until at least April 13, the first confirmed cases of the virus was reported Friday by County Mayor Andy Ogles, with a second case likely to be confirmed later on Friday.
“We do have confirmed cases in Maury County now,” Ogles said. “I’ve been warning everyone, preparing everyone for that inevitability. From the Tennessee Department of Health, we have one confirmed case, however, it looks like that case will go up to two here in the next hour or so.”
Ogles said that the two cases, the second of which is suspected to be coronavirus, but as of yet is unconfirmed, were both males. One man is in his 50s and the other in his 20s. Ogles said both cases had likely contracted coronavirus as “the result of travel,” but that both were “doing well” and neither were “critically ill.”
“I don’t want the public to panic,” Ogles continued. “We are not going to be mass testing yet, it’s more important that we are testing those individuals who are presenting symptoms.”
As of Friday, there were 154 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, 30 of those being in Williamson County, and after Friday, one confirmed case in Maury County. Maury Regional Health has tested 109 patients for coronavirus as of Friday, with 22 testing negative. Maury Regional is awaiting the results from the remaining 87 patients.
The Maury Regional Health COVID-19 Information Line can be reached from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily at (931) 540-4257.
For tips on how to help stop the spread of coronavirus, click here to view the Center for Disease Control safety guidelines.
