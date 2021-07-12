Now in its 17th year, the annual Maury County Sheriff's Rodeo is set to kick off this weekend on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Maury County Park Arena in Columbia.
Organized by Maury County Parks & Recreation, the gates open to the rodeo on both Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m., with the rodeo itself beginning at 8 p.m. both nights.
The event will see riders from all across Tennessee compete in various rodeo challenges, with a specialty act from professional rodeo clown Mike Wentworth planned as well.
An International Professional Rodeo Association member, Wentworth travels across the country during rodeo season with his wife Lindsey, a professional rodeo rider, and their two children.
The event will conclude with a fireworks show — a show event organizers encourage the public not to miss.
Presale tickets are $10 and can be picked up at the Maury County Co-op at 975 Riverview Lane, the Columbia Farm Supply at 170 Bear Creek Pike, or the Maury County Sheriff's Department at 1300 Lawson White Drive. Tickets at the gate are $15.
The rodeo will be held at the Maury County Park Arena at 1018 Maury County Park Drive in Columbia.
