Throughout the month of July, the Maury County side of Spring Hill saw more than four times as many housing development permits issued when compared to the Williamson County side of the city.
This continues the trend of growth seen over the last few years on the city's south side.
In total, 66 residential development permits were issued by the city during July; 53 in Maury County, and just 13 in Williamson. Further broken down, the 66 permits consisted of 53 permits for new single-family homes, and 13 for duplexes.
From residential development alone, the city collected more than $555,000 in development fees, which when combined with all development permits granted in July, added up to almost $704,000 in total development fees for the city.
So far this year, Spring Hill has issued 410 permits for single-family homes and 154 for town homes.
The latest development figures come from Monday's meeting of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which itself comes hot on the heels of the approval of preliminary plats for 235 homes by the city's Planning Commission on Aug. 9.
With the 2020 Census finding Spring Hill to be the single-fastest growing city in the state with at least 15,000 people, Spring Hill is likely to continue to see a high amount of development permits issued in the months and years to come.
