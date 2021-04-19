Blood Assurance, a blood bank based out of Maury County, is experiencing the "lowest number of blood donors since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago," according to a Monday press release.
Specifically, Blood Assurance is in "critical" need of O-positive and O-negative blood types, and is in "urgent" need of B-positive, B-negative, A-positive, and A-negative blood types.
"There is no substitute for blood so blood products must constantly be replenished by volunteer blood donors daily," said Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance.
"Blood is essential and as members of our local community, we are asking you to do your part to make sure we have enough blood on the shelf. It is imperative that we see more blood donors now. Make an appointment to donate today to ensure patients have the life-saving products they need.”
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 lbs. or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org, call (800) 962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 444999.
