Cryptid Trails, a new haunted experience to rival Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods, is now hiring for actors, makeup artists and production crew, and will hold open auditions this weekend.
Described as an "interactive outdoor haunted event designed to play on your worst phobias, fears and nightmares," Cryptid Trails is a new haunted experience that will run every weekend through the month of October in Columbia.
Each night will begin with what are being called the "Opening Scaremonies" outside of the attractions, a performance featuring scare actors designed to preview what will be in store for attendees. A fireworks show will also held every weekend night through October.
Monsters wanted
Auditions for Cryptid Trails will be held this weekend on Friday from 4 - 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at 1746 Bear Creek Pike in Columbia. Actors, performers and stage crew of any experience level are welcome to audition.
Organizers are also seeking to hire light and sound technicians, carpenters, costume and prop creators, make-up artists and mask makers, animatronics and engineering specialists, customer service specialists, security and more.
"Calling All actors, performers [and] production crew, do you miss performing?" reads the Cryptid Trails Facebook page. "Do you have the talent to share with our Producers? Would you love to add another layer of experience to your portfolio? Don't miss out on this fun and unique experience!"
To sign up to audition online, click here. Those who cannot make the auditions in person are asked to reach out via email at [email protected]. For more information about Cryptid Trails, click here.
