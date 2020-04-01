Maury Regional has now moved to accept donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and gloves from the community amidst the ongoing shortages spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the U.S. and in Tennessee, Maury Regional Health (MRH) has experienced an outpouring of support from community members seeking ways to help the organization and its health care providers on the front lines,” writes Maury Regional staff on Tuesday. “Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limited nationwide supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), MRH is accepting in-kind donations of specific materials.”
Items Maury Regional will accept include disposable face masks, hand-sewn face masks, latex-free gloves, medical gowns, face shields, and other health care PPE materials. Maury Regional asks that all donations, with the exception of hand-sewn masks and medical gowns, be in their original packaging.
Residents looking to make a donation are asked to bring their items to the main entrance of Maury Regional Medical Center, located at 1224 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia between 5 a.m. - 8 p.m.
All donations should also include a note that includes the donar’s name, contact information and quantity of items. Donors looking to donate a substantial quantity of materials are asked to first contact the Maury Regional Supply Chain Department via email at arosen@mauryregional.com to arrange a delivery date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.