Effective Monday, June 1, Maury Regional Health will revise its visitation policy at Maury Regional Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center and Wayne Medical Center.
Each facility will continue screening protocols to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and the health care team. Visitors must be age 16 or older, will be screened upon arrival and must be free of any respiratory symptoms or fever. Approved visitors are expected to:
- Arrive masked (bring personal mask) and wear the mask at all times while in the facility.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and hot water or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, particularly when entering or exiting a patient room.
- Must stay in the patient’s room with the exception of obtaining meals in the cafeteria or other in-house food/vending options.
Visitors who pass the screening process will be allowed as follows:
- Emergency departments – one support person during evaluation/treatment. If admitted, inpatient visitation guidelines would apply.
- Surgery patients – one visitor per day/24 hours. To allow for social distancing, there may be times that visitors accompanying surgical patients may be asked to wait in designated locations during the surgical procedure.
- Adult inpatients – one visitor per day/24 hours.
- Pediatric inpatients – one parent/guardian per day/24 hours.
- Childbirth patients – two support persons during delivery and one per day/24 hours post-delivery.
- NICU inpatients – mother and one support person are permitted during the entire hospital stay.
- End-of-life patients – exceptions will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Visitors should arrive for screening as follows:
- Maury Regional Medical Center – Arrive at the main entrance between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., with the exception of those accompanying imaging and emergency room patients who should report to the point-of-service entrance.
- Marshall Medical Center – Utilize the main entrance between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the exception of those accompanying an emergency room patient.
- Wayne Medical Center – All visitors should enter through the emergency room entrance. Those visiting non-emergency patients should arrive between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Approved visitors must remain in the facility and not come and go throughout the day. Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors until testing results are negative. These guidelines are subject to change should the number of community COVID-19 cases and/or hospitalizations increase.
Guidelines for the Maury Regional Cancer Center and all Maury Regional Urgent Care, physical therapy, sleep center and Maury Regional Medical Group locations remain the same. For more information on the new visitor guidelines, visit COVID.MauryRegional.com.
