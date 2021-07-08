The CEO of Maury Regional Health, Alan Watson, will retire at the end of September after 11 years leading the Columbia-based nonprofit health system.
The Maury Regional Board of Trustees will conduct a national search for a new CEO, they announced Wednesday.
Watson joined the health system, which currently operates three hospitals and multiple outpatient and specialty clinics, in 2010 as COO. After two years leading operations, he was promoted to the CEO role, where he supported quality and safety improvements, launched a joint venture with TriStar Health on a mental health hospital, added oncology and critical care beds in rural Middle Tennessee and implemented a new electronic health record system.
Prior to his time at Maury Regional, Watson served as CEO of Bradley Memorial hospital and COO of Cleveland Community Hospital. In the early 1990s, he worked in nuclear medicine for Bradley Memorial Hospital and later became the director of nuclear medicine at Chattanooga State Community College. In 2019, Watson completed a Master’s degree in Health Law and Policy.
“Maury Regional Health is a remarkable organization filled with physicians, employees and volunteers who are committed to providing the best possible care for residents in our region. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished and have high hopes for the future success of the organization, which I consider to be among the best health systems with which I have been associated,” Watson said in a press release.
“Now, I plan to devote more time to my family and return to my hometown of Cleveland, Tennessee. Recent life events, including losing a child, assisting our aging parents and the desire to spend more time with our four grandchildren have strongly influenced my decision to retire. Michele and I look forward to returning home but will always have a place in our heart for Maury Regional and the Columbia community.”
(0) comments
