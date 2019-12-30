Maury Regional Health will begin a new Multiple Sclerosis support group on Thursday, March 5. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Maury Regional Annex located across from Maury Regional Medical Center at 1223 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.
The MS support group was established to provide education and support for those impacted by MS, including newly diagnosed individuals, their families and friends. The group will be facilitated by Maura Lipp, M.D., a member of the MRH medical staff and MRH Chaplain Lyndall Propst.
“A diagnosis of MS brings challenges, frustration and fear,” Lipp said. “Our goal is to provide a forum for learning more about MS, the resources available and to create an environment for open discussion and support.”
The group will meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call (931)540-4243.
Maury Regional Health is a not-for-profit regional health system serving southern Middle Tennessee through its hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, outpatient facilities and physician practice group. A five-time member of IBM Watson Health’s 15 Top Health Systems list, Maury Regional Health is the largest health care provider between Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.
Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia offers a wide range of advanced services including an accredited heart program, neonatal intensive care and cancer center and was ranked number one in Tennessee for overall hospital care and overall surgical care in the area of medical excellence in 2019 by CareChex.com — an information service of Quantros, Inc.
Maury Regional Health includes Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro, Lewis Health Center in Hohenwald, Maury Regional Medical Group physician practices, as well as additional facilities across southern Middle Tennessee. For more information, visit MauryRegional.com.
