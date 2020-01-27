Pictured (left to right) are Columbia City Manager Tony Massey, Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, Columbia City Council Member Mike Greene, Columbia Vice Mayor Christa Martin, Maury Regional Health Board of Trustees Chair Houston Parks, Tennessee Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy, Columbia City Council Member Ken Wiles, Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson, Maury Regional Health Vice President of Population Health Mark Kirschbaum and Rural Development Area Director Faye McEwen.