After experiencing a 35% decrease in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maury Regional Health has announced it will be furloughing 340 employees beginning next week.
The decision comes shortly after Williamson Medical Center announced its own plans to furlough 200 employees on Tuesday.
While Maury Regional’s largest center is in Columbia, the not-for-profit health care provider does have a medical center in Spring Hill, located northwest of Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road. Maury Regional employs approximately 3,000 people across its network of care centers.
“We have an extraordinary team of professionals at Maury Regional Health and I am grateful for their dedication to our organization and our community,” said Maury Regional CEO Alan Watson.
“We are experiencing unprecedented events as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. After much deliberation, we were forced to make the difficult decision to furlough employees in the face of declining volumes and revenue.
"We plan to begin calling back employees as patient volumes normalize.”
Watson said that despite the temporary loss of employees, areas directly treating COVID-19 patients would remain fully-staffed. Watson attributed the decline in revenue predominately on the mandated cancellation of non-emergent surgeries and state-ordered self-isolation.
