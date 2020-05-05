Maury Regional Health is now offering elective medical procedures again at Maury Regional Medical Center, which has facilities in both Spring Hill and Columbia, among others.
“With Governor Lee’s order ending and the volumes of COVID-19-related hospitalizations remaining fairly flat in our service area, we are using a methodical, phased approach to offer elective procedures again,” said MRH Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney.
According to Dr. Chaney, the term “elective procedure” is often misunderstood.
“Basically, an elective procedure means any procedure that is not emergent for a life-threatening condition," Chaney said.
"We have numerous patients who have been delaying care that may be causing them pain or, if left untreated, will be detrimental to their health. We have been working closely with the members of our medical staff to schedule these patients and provide the care that they need."
MRH hospitals continue to have a no visitation policy, with limited exceptions, in an effort to protect patients and mitigate potential spread of COVID-19. Only specific patients are allowed to have one support person present during their visit. These exceptions include surgical patients, emergency room patients, expectant mothers and pediatric patients.
Exceptions for end of life care and those patients with physical or cognitive disabilities will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. All support persons who meet exception criteria must go through a screening process and are required to remain in the facility.
Both patients and support persons are encouraged to bring a personal mask with them, which they must wear at all times while in the hospital.
Those patients seeking care at a Maury Regional Medical Group practice or outpatient services including—but not limited to—urgent care, cardiac diagnostics, imaging, physical therapy, sleep studies and wound care are also asked to bring a personal mask with them during their visit and to come alone whenever possible.
At times, visitors may be encouraged to wait outside of the facility or return at a later time to maintain appropriate social distancing within designated waiting areas.
“Our region has done an outstanding job of social distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene to slow the spread of COVID-19," Chaney said. "As more businesses open, our communities must remain diligent in continuing to utilize these practices. We must work together to balance safety measures with the health care needs of our region."
According to Chaney, facilities continue to be cleaned to the same strict standards the organization has always practiced and additional protocols implemented include regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, social distancing and masking.
