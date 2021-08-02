Maury Regional Medical Center, which is based in Columbia but has a facility in Spring Hill, announced on Monday the launch of a new in-home courtesy care program that extends care to certain patients discharged from the hospital to their homes.
While the program currently provides support only to patients who are managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, future eligible diagnoses may expand in the future.
“By ensuring that patients have the support and resources they need to manage their health, this program can provide a more seamless transition from the hospital to home and help prevent hospital readmissions,” said EMS Director Brian Hupp.
Patients who qualify for the program are informed by a member of the care team prior to discharge. Following discharge, a staff member from Maury Regional EMS will contact the patient to schedule a home visit. During the visit, a paramedic or nurse practitioner will check the patient’s vital signs, provide education about the patient’s health condition and confirm any follow-up appointments that may have been scheduled.
The staff member can also assist with coordinating referrals to other services - including home health, wound care and dietary consultations - and help obtain certain types of home medical equipment, such as blood pressure monitors, scales and glucometers.
The new program was made possible by a federal grant awarded to Maury Regional for its telehealth network program.
