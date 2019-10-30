A new support group offered by Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) offers guidance for parents who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or following birth.
The Empty Arms Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group was formed to provide a supportive atmosphere for parents facing the loss of a baby to share experiences, gain information about grief and learn valuable coping skills. The group meets once per month at the Maury Regional Annex, located across from the medical center at 1223 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia. Meetings include speakers and pastoral care.
“The intense grief and emotions that follow the loss of a baby can be overwhelming,” said Virginia Robbins, a lactation consultant at MRMC who coordinates the group. “Parents may feel uncertain about how to begin moving forward in a way that promotes healing. This group is geared toward offering support and hope for healing as parents remember their little one.”
The next meeting of the Empty Arms Support Group is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, at 6:30 p.m. The group will not meet in December, but will resume meetings in January. Dates for upcoming sessions can be found at MauryRegional.com/Classes-and-Events.
For more information about the Empty Arms Support Group, call 931.381.1111, extension 4848.
Maury Regional Health is a not-for-profit regional health system serving southern Middle Tennessee through its hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, outpatient facilities and physician practice group.A five-time member of IBM Watson Health’s 15 Top Health Systems list, Maury Regional Health is the largest health care provider between Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.
Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia offers a wide range of advanced services including an accredited heart program, neonatal intensive care and cancer center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.