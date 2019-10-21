Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) will host “Your Medicare in 2020,” a free seminar that explains how Medicare participants can evaluate plan changes for the coming year. The event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in the MRMC Auxiliary Conference Room in Columbia.
Sherri Craig with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will provide information on what changes could be made in the Medicare Part D (prescription drug benefit) and Medicare Advantage (supplemental) plans in 2020. The seminar will also address the importance of performing an annual plan comparison and how the Medicare website can be used to compare plans.
The Medicare Part D Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. MRMC encourages all those who are Medicare participants and anyone planning to enroll in the near future to attend this free seminar. To register, visit the Community Health & Events page at MauryRegional.com or call (931) 381-1111, extension 2445.
In addition, Maury Regional Medical Center SHIP volunteers are trained to offer assistance to Medicare recipients who would like their Medicare Part D options reviewed.
To make an individual appointment, please visit Volunteer.MauryRegional.com to obtain a form and return it to Volunteer Services. Forms are also available in the Volunteer Services Office at 1222 Trotwood Avenue, Suite 112, in Columbia. Once the form is returned, individuals will be contacted to schedule an appointment for a one-on-one review.
