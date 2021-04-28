As state officials continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to residents, with more than 1.6 million Tennesseans having been fully immunized so far, Maury Regional Medical Plaza in Columbia is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations during the month of May.
“Since January, Maury Regional Health has administered more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses," said Alan Watson, Maury Regional CEO. "We are pleased to now be able to offer the increased convenience of vaccination without an appointment."
Regular walk-in vaccination hours throughout the month of May will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two exceptions. On Thursday, May 6, walk-in vaccination hours will be 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, May 15, walk-in vaccination hours will be 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Maury Regional will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for patients receiving both their first and second doses. Those who have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine are asked to bring with them their vaccine record card.
Vaccine walk-in appointments are available to anyone 16 and up, though those 16 or 17 will be required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The Maury Regional Medical Plaza is located at 854 West James Campbell Boulevard, Suite 100, in Columbia.
