Through a partnership with Senior Life Solutions, Maury Regional in Spring Hill is now offering at-home care for seniors experiencing depression, anxiety or loneliness through a new teletherapy program. The new program launches at a time when many seniors have gone weeks without seeing family members due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Through the program, teletherapy services are provided via telephone or computer by a licensed therapist. After an initial assessment, Senior Life Solutions individualizes a care plan for each patient where they meet up to three times per week.
“Our new teletherapy services allow our patients to continue to reap the benefits of group and individual therapy from the safety of their homes,” said Daniel Simpkins, a behavioral health therapist with Senior Life Solutions. “During a group session, participants dial in on the phone or log in from a computer at the same time. Each patient has the opportunity to form a bond with other members in the group who are experiencing similar life changes.”
“It is wonderful being part of a program that improves the quality of life for such a vulnerable population in our community,” Simpkins said. "May is Mental Health Awareness Month and taking care of your emotional well-being is more important than ever. We're proud that we are able to continue offering services to our communities during these difficult times."
Referrals to the program can be made by anyone, including a patient’s physician, family member, self-referral or another health care professional. For more information, call (931) 270-3685 or visit MauryRegional.com.
