As of Saturday, Maury Regional Health was treating 107 COVID-19 patients, breaking its all-time record of COVID-19 hospitalizations last set on Dec. 28, 2020, where the regional medical center was treating 102 patients.
“On Friday, Maury Regional Medical Center was forced to transition most private rooms to semi-private in an effort to serve the influx of patients,” said Martin Chaney, chief medical officer at Maury Regional.
“Today, we have 162 inpatients at Maury Regional Medical Center and 107 system-wide are COVID patients. We also have a large number of patients in our emergency departments being evaluated at this time and expect more COVID admissions.”
New cases of COVID-19 continue to explode in Tennessee, with 9,382 new cases being reported across the state in a single day on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
In an effort to help remind Tennesseans of what they can do to help curb the spread of the virus, Chaney urged residents to practice caution when going out in public and to get vaccinated.
"We cannot continue to live our lives as if this virus does not exist,” Chaney said. “The Delta variant is two to three times more contagious than the original strain. If we continue to go unvaccinated and gather in group settings unmasked, we will overwhelm the health care systems in our state.”
Of those 107 COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Maury Regional, 28 are being treated in critical care units, and more than 90 percent of all COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. In a statement, Maury Regional CEO Alan Watson urged residents to consider taking the vaccine.
“While breakthrough infections have occurred — and occur with all vaccines — the COVID vaccine remains extremely effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths. Please get vaccinated,” said Chaney. “We also strongly encourage anyone with severe symptoms to visit their physician and discuss monoclonal antibody treatment.”
According to the Center for Disease Control, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
