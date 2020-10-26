Maury Regional Medical Center has suspended all elective procedures requiring an overnight stay Monday after setting a new record last week in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
The suspension of elective procedures requiring an overnight stay will be in place for a period of two weeks, until Monday, Nov. 9.
As of Friday, Maury Regional is treating 50 COVID-19 patients, 20 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU). The hospital's ICU has 26 beds in total, making its ICU nearly 77% full of COVID-19 patients.
“During the past few days, our region has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson in a statement. "We have consistently seen COVID-19 numbers spike following holidays and the latest climb follows recent fall breaks in our region."
As of Thursday, statewide hospitalizations were at 1,300, a new record for the state, with ICU bed occupancy at 89%.
Since the pandemic began, Maury County has seen a total of 3,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 451 of which are still considered active as of Sunday, Oct. 25.
Williamson County has seen 7,102 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 804 of those still reported as active as of Sunday, Oct. 25.
"The time has long passed for our community to take this virus seriously," Watson continued.
"We are seeing the impact of our community letting down their guard and we must make every effort to mitigate the spread of this virus so that it does not further tax health care providers across Middle Tennessee and the entire state. We implore all Tennesseans to protect yourself and others by masking, social distancing and hand washing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.