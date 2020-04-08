In the midst of hospitals all across Tennessee canceling elective procedures, implementing visitor restrictions and other measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Maury Regional in Spring Hill is offering live-video and phone visits for existing patients.
“Offering telemedicine visits provides our patients with a safe, convenient option for visits with their provider while practicing social distancing,” said Maury Regional CEO Mike Fecher. “Many of our patients need chronic disease management and other important services. Providing telemedicine options enables us to continue to provide health care to those who depend upon us.”
Those wishing to schedule a telemedicine visit are asked to "call their practice to coordinate the type of visit and schedule the date and time."
Regarding visitor restrictions at Maury Regional in Spring Hill, currently no visitors are permitted at the hospital with these exceptions:
- Emergency departments – one support person may be allowed based on patient age and condition. Visitors may be asked to wait in the car.
- Pediatric patients – one parent/guardian or caregiver per day
- Childbirth patients – one support partner per day
- Outpatient testing and surgery – one support person on the day of testing/surgery
"Patients experiencing flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, difficulty breathing and/or close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 should always call before arriving at any health care location," writes Maury Regional staff. "If the patient is urgently ill, they should seek emergency medical care and inform emergency department registration staff, 911 or the ambulance staff of their symptoms and concerns."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.