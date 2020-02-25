The first meeting of Maury Regional Health’s new Multiple Sclerosis (MS) support group will take place on Thursday, March 5. The support group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Maury Regional Annex located across from Maury Regional Medical Center at 1223 Trotwood Avenue in Columbia.
The MS support group will provide education and support for those impacted by MS, including individuals who have been recently diagnosed. Family members and friends are encouraged to attend as well. The group will be facilitated by Maura Lipp, M.D., a member of the Maury Regional Medical Center medical staff and Maury Regional Health Chaplain Lyndall Propst.
“A diagnosis of MS brings challenges, frustration and fear,” Lipp said. “Our goal is to provide a forum for learning more about MS, the resources available and to create an environment for open discussion and support.”
The group will meet on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call 931.540.4243.
Maury Regional Health is a not-for-profit regional health system serving southern Middle Tennessee through its hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, outpatient facilities and physician practice group. A five-time member of IBM Watson Health’s 15 Top Health Systems list, Maury Regional Health is the largest health care provider between Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.
