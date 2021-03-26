On Friday, Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Columbia received a full accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons. This is the third year in row MRMC has received the accreditation.
“The multidisciplinary team of physicians, staff and volunteers at the Maury Regional Women’s Center provide outstanding care throughout the treatment process for patients diagnosed with breast disease,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson.
“This accreditation is reflective of their commitment to instituting best-practice treatment methods and delivering important support services to help patients at every stage of their journey.”
Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing quality possible care to patients with breast cancer. To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center must demonstrate compliance with NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement for patients.
MRMC provides an array of services to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of women’s health conditions. Services include 3D digital mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, breast biopsy, breast surgery, breast cancer treatment, lymphedema management and bone density studies.
