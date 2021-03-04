Nine candidates will appear on the ballot when early voting kicks off in Spring Hill on March 19, and residents can get a chance to meet some of them one on one Friday morning during a Breakfast Forum organized by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.
The forum will be held from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the Lifehouse Church, 5081 Main Street in Spring Hill. To register for the forum online, click here.
All candidates except Lee Elder, who has since suspended his campaign, will be at the breakfast forum, giving residents the chance to meet them face to face. To learn more about the candidates in the upcoming Spring Hill election, click here.
The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is planning a larger event with the candidates on March 18 at the UAW Hall where candidates will answer policy questions. Friday's Breakfast Forum is expected to be the more casual of the two events.
Early voting will be from March 19 to April 3, with Election Day landing on Thursday, April 8. The last day to register to vote is March 9 — click here to register to vote online.
