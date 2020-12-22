A runaway 15-year-old from Maury County was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department while being trafficked for sex by a man and woman from Memphis.
According to a MNPD news release, a joint investigation between MNPD's newly created Special Victims Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Bernard Wilson and his girlfriend 30-year-old Brittany King after the duo allegedly posted an online advertisement for prostitution using the image of a known runaway who had been missing since October.
An MNPD detective posed as a "John" on Monday night and met with the unidentified 15-year-old girl in a Percy Priest Drive motel room where she agreed to perform unspecified sexual acts for $200.
At that point the detective revealed his identity to the girl before detaining her while other undercover officers arrested Wilson and King who were in King's vehicle in the motel's parking lot.
Police said that they observed the duo leaving the motel room minutes before the undercover detective went in, and that King had rented the room and carried the phone used to set up the transaction with the undercover officer.
“The circumstances of this case are horrible, but are indicative as to why this police department formed a Special Victims Division that can focus on the perpetrators of human trafficking and sex crimes, while helping victims get important medical and emotional support,” MNPD Chief John Drake said. in the news release.
Police have not determined when or how the couple met the victim, but both King and Wilson have been jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond each on a charge of trafficking for a commercial sex act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.