Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts in Spring Hill will be holding auditions to a performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid this Saturday at the Spring Hill Public Library. Open to both teens and adults aged 12 and up, the auditions will be held at the Spring Hill Public Library from 1:30 - 4 p.m.
Online registration is required, and may be done online by clicking here.
Those interested in performing are asked to sign up for a five minute slot online and prepare to sing one minute of a Broadway or Disney-style song, as well as be prepared for a movement exercise. Those wishing to perform but not sing may opt for performing a monologue. Those auditioning may also be asked to read from a script during their audition.
Interested persons who are unable to make auditions Saturday are able to submit video auditions by 11:59 p.m. on Friday. These videos should be sent to the play’s director Sarah Kennedy via email at Sarah@midsouthyouththeatre.org.
Rehearsals for the performance will be weekday nights in Spring Hill and start in mid-January, with show dates set for March 26-28.
Debuting in 2007, The Little Mermaid is a stage musical produced by Disney Theatrical and has seen success both regionally and internationally. Midsouth Youth Theatre’s performance of The Little Mermaid will follow the template established by Disney Theatrical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.