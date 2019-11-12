Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts is inviting Spring Hill residents to experience the adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory as the Middle School Fine Arts students light up the stage in the captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale, Willy Wonka Jr.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Willy Wonka Jr. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.
Tickets are $15 each for premium seating, or $12 for general admission. For reservations, contact Midsouth Youth Theatre & Arts via email at boxoffice@midsouthyouththeatre.org.
Audience members will enjoy the talents of more than 100 middle school and elementary school students who comprise the cast and crew. This musical treat for the entire family will feature plenty of surprises.
Willy Wonka Jr. follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences.
