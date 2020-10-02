Starting Saturday, the annual thrill fest Millers Thrillers is set to kick off the Halloween season with a plethora of new attractions, including a high wire thrill show performed by the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, an overhauled Zombie Hayride, and the brand new Hillbilly Hollar Haunted Woods.
Held at 1431 Carters Creek Pike in Columbia, just minutes west of Spring Hill, the annual fright fest opens at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, and will be held every Friday and Saturday through October 31.
Open from 7 - 11 p.m., Millers Thrillers will be open from 6 - 11 p.m. on September 17, 24 and 31.
Zombie Hayride Reloaded
A reimagined Zombie Hayride from years prior, this new iteration will see participants travel through a haunted forest, unload glow in the dark paintballs onto a wave of live zombies, and conclude with a zombie musical theater performance, complete with trampolines, full lights and "high energy music."
Up to 18 guests will load up into trailers being pulled by 5-ton military army trucks, be issued their own paintball guns and paintballs, and be taken through a haunted forest.
The Zombie Hayride Reloaded attraction is for ages 8 and up.
Hillbilly Hollar
A brand new attraction at Millers Thrillers, the Hillbilly Hollar will task participants with making a roughly hour-long trek through old phosphate mines, woods and swamplands as they come face to face with hillbillies, miners and creepy clowns.
"It's 50 minutes to an hour, [and] you're going to see lots and lots of characters along the route; all kinds of different shapes and sizes," said David Miller, co-founder of Millers Thrillers. "Lots of creativity, lots of wow factor moments, lots of startle scares."
"Not for children under the age of 10 or for the faint of heart," the Hillbilly Hollar is based on a Maury County urban legend in which a group of miners died while trapped underground in the 1950s.
Entertainment Zone
Guests can think of the Entertainment Zone as a central hub of sorts, a place where attendees wait in line for other attractions, stock up on concessions, while at the same time enjoy a bevy of stage shows, including the all new pirate-themed high wire show.
Stage shows this year include a zombie drumline, stilt walkers, fire performers, jugglers, a music light show, pogo stick stunts, fireworks, as well as the aforementioned high wire show.
Performed by the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, a group of traveling performers that have been featured at such fairs as the New York State Fair, and North Carolina State Fair, the pirate-themed high wire show will see performers sword fight atop a tightrope, a giant 35-foot rotating "wheel of death," and more.
Complete with "suspenseful music," L.E.D. lighting and smoke effects, the high wire show will take place 20 feet in the air atop a 60-foot pirate ship set.
Tickets
There are a variety of tickets available for Millers Thrillers ranging from single attraction tickets, to combo passes that allow for guests to sample all of Miller Thrillers' offerings.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, however, event organizers strongly encourage tickets to be purchased online in advance as the ticket line "can be up to an hour long."
Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here. For more information about Millers Thrillers, click here.
$65 / VIP Do it All Combo Pass
Includes access to all three attractions. Includes slash passes that allow for guests to skip "at least 80% of the lines," as well as double ammunition for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded attraction. Must arrive before 10 p.m.
$60 / Combo Pass with Slashes
Includes access to all three attractions. Includes slash passes. Must arrive before 10 p.m.
$45 / Extra Paint Combo Pass
Includes access to all three attractions. Includes double ammunition for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded attraction. Must arrive before 9:45 p.m.
$40 / Haunted Woods with Slash Pass
Includes access to the Hillbilly Hollar and Entertainment Zone attractions. Includes slash pass. Must arrive before 10:45 p.m.
$35 / Combo Pass
Includes access to all three attractions. Must arrive before 9:45 p.m.
$35 / Zombie Paintball Hayride with Slash Pass
Includes access to the Zombie Hayride Reloaded and Entertainment Zone attractions. Includes slash pass. Must arrive before 10:45 p.m.
$10 / Entertainment Zone
Includes access to the Entertainment Zone. Not available for online ticket purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.