Brooke Ciolkosz, a Spring Hill teen who had been missing since Jan. 9, was discovered safe on Saturday by Spring Hill police. Ciolkosz was reportedly staying with an 18-year-old Spring Hill man who has been charged with harboring a runaway, according to police.
A Summit High School student, 16-year-old Ciolkosz had been missing for more than a week before being discovered safe. On Jan. 13, police offered a $500 reward for information leading to her recovery.
Police have not yet relayed any further information regarding the incident.
