Spring Hill police are reaching out to community members for assistance in locating 16 year-old Brooke Ciolkosz, who police say was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Ciolkosz is described by police as being 5'7 and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a black sweatshirt, leggings and a dark colored beanie with a white wolf emblem on the front.
Lt. Justin Whitwell with the Spring Hill Police Department said on that as of 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Ciolkosz was still missing.
Those with any information on Ciolkosz's whereabouts are asked to contact Williamson County Emergency Communications at (931)486-2632.
