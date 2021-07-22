Spring Hill's iconic Mockingbird Restaurant will be holding its third of five Summer Lawn Concert Series events this Saturday at 7 p.m., with Nashville-based musician Kaylan Lloyd headlining the event.
Tickets to the event are $10 and can be purchased either at the door or online by clicking here. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or anything they need to get comfortable on the property's lawn.
A regular performer on at Tootsie's and other Broadway favorites, Kaylan was also a contestant in season 8 of the hit show American Idol, and performs regularly all across Tennessee.
Now under new ownership, Mockingbird Restaurant's 5-acre property will see guests for the musical performance get comfortable on the site's backyard near a farmhouse, with Lloyd and other performers performing on a newly constructed stage.
The restaurant will only have two more Summer Lawn Concert events this year; one in August and one in September. To purchase tickets online, click here.
Built in the 1850s, the Mockingbird Restaurant is a historic farmhouse turned-restaurant of which most of the structure has been preserved from its original construction, including the posts and wood trim on the front porch, as well as its front door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.