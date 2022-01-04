After launching in mid-December, Mojo's Tacos in Thompson's Station has seen a successful first few weeks of operation, and last week was granted a liquor license from the town of Thompson's Station.
First announced almost a year ago in February of 2021, the Thompson's Station location is the second Mojo's Tacos, with the original opening in The Factory at Franklin in 2018.
Unique to the new location is a large horseshoe-shaped bar, which as of last week is now full service with both beer and liquor.
Not unique to the new location is Mojo's Taco's signature menu, which specializes in tacos such as Baja fish, fried chicken and brisket taco offerings. The restaurant also offers salads like the jalapeno Caesar salad, and starters like quesadillas and chips and queso.
Drink offerings include Mojo's Tacos' signature cocktails such as its sangria and Tequila Old Fashioned, as well as a variety of margaritas, beer and wine selections. To view the full menu online, click here.
The Thompson's Station Mojo's Tacos will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and is located at 2000 Tollgate Boulevard, Suite 201 in Thompson's Station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.