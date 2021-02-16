Mojo's Tacos, which labels itself as an "innovative taco shop with a Tennessee twist," will be opening up a new location in the Tollgate Village community in Thompson's Station, just off of U.S. 31 and I-840.
"After many months of negotiations we have a new restaurant coming to Tollgate Village," wrote Thompson's Station Vice Mayor Brian Stover. "Mojo's Tacos, they will begin construction on their site soon, we will keep you posted with updates!"
The taco shop currently has a location at the Factory of Franklin retail shopping mall. Mojo's Tacos offers hand-made tortilla tacos, quesadillas, nachos, margaritas and a full bar.
"If you like slow-smoked brisket, chicken, seafood, or pork in your tacos, our in-house smoker won’t disappoint," reads Mojo's Tacos' website. "As a fast-casual, quick-serve restaurant, we do not take reservations, but we firmly believe our tacos are worth the wait."
Construction is expected to begin soon, with more details forthcoming.
