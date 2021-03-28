With Easter weekend just around the corner, the assisted living home Morning Pointe of Spring Hill is inviting residents to attend an Easter Extravaganza Parade, an event that will see guests be the star of an Easter-themed parade around the facility.
"Still looking for a way to celebrate Easter with the residents of Morning Pointe at Spring Hill?" reads a release from Morning Pointe. "We have an opportunity for family, friends, and the local community to be a part of a special Easter celebration! Decorate your car, golf cart, etc. with all your Easter décor and meet at our campus!"
The event is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2. Attendance and participation for the event is free, with guests not needing a family member residing at the facility to participate.
Morning Pointe staff welcome any type of vehicle in the parade, and encourage participants to throw as many Easter-themed decorations on their vehicle as possible.
Residents of Morning Pointe had recently scored a major victory in their battle to remain safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a vaccination clinic in which more than 98% of residents received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
Morning Pointe is located at 1001 McCutcheon Creek Lane in Spring Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.