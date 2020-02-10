Morning Pointe Senior Living, a senior living center on McCutcheon Creek Lane, will be holding a free Dementia support group this Tuesday.
No pre-registration is required, with interested persons asked to arrive before the class starts at 11 a.m.
Dementia is a term that refers to a group of symptoms that induce memory loss and confusion. Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia, in which brain cells and their connectors degenerate and die, causing the loss of memory and certain cognitive abilities.
More than 5.7 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s. The disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the country, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association. There is currently no known cure for the disease, though early detection and treatment can significantly improve its symptoms.
The Alzheimer’s support group will offer support and education for both those afflicted with Alzheimer’s, as well as their caregivers. The class will give caregivers the skills and strategies to manage stress and challenges presented by memory impairment, while also giving those with Alzheimer’s the opportunity to share their personal experiences as to help give better insight to their caregivers.
The class is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, and will be held at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill, located at 1001 McCutcheon Creek Lane.
