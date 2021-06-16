The assisted living facility Morning Pointe of Spring Hill will be holding a Father's Day Car Show on Thursday, and invites Spring Hillians to both attend and partake in the car show.
The car show will kick off at 5 p.m. and be held at Morning Pointe, 1001 McCutcheon Creek Lane in Spring Hill. Those interested in participating in the car show are asked to contact McKensie Scott at (931) 451-1899 or by email at [email protected].
"Join us at Morning Pointe Spring Hill Campus for a Father’s Day Car Show," reads a release from Morning Pointe. "We would love to have you bring your cool car for the special fathers of Morning Pointe! Food trucks available on site as well!"
The free event is just one of many organized by Morning Pointe, with the assisted living facility having recently held an Easter Extravaganza parade in April. Residents at Morning Pointe had also had a vaccination clinic back in February, with 98 percent of its residents having been fully vaccinated from COVID-19.
