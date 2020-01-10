The assisted living center Morning Pointe will be hosting a free Alzheimer’s Research seminar this Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at 1001 McCutcheon Creek Lane in Spring Hill. The seminar will be led by Pat Caron of the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, and will cover the latest research regarding Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as tips on managing related behaviors.
“If anybody has questions about Alzheimer's, or has a loved one [with Alzheimer's], or maybe it's just somebody who's having difficulty with a loved one at home and just needs some assistance or some good pointers as to help in their everyday life, that's what [the seminar] is for,” said Alicia Buday, director of community relations at Morning Pointe. “Pat Caron is going to be discussing the latest in research in Alzheimer's and will provide tips on managing behaviors due to the cognitive decline [due to Alzheimer's].”
The seminar will take place ahead of the opening of Morning Pointe’s new Alzheimer’s and dementia building, known as ‘The Lantern.’ The Lantern will will accommodate 44 suits and be fully dedicated to treating Alzheimer’s and dementia when it opens this Feburary.
Dementia is a term that refers to a group of symptoms that induce memory loss and confusion. Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia in which brain cells and their connectors degenerate and die, causing the loss of memory and certain cognitive abilities.
Over 5.7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s, with the disease being the sixth leading cause of death in the country, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association. There is currently no known cure for the disease, though early detection and treatment can significantly improve its symptoms.
The seminar is free to attend, and requires no registration. For more information on the seminar, contact Morning Pointe at (931)451-1899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.