The assisted living center Morning Pointe in Spring Hill will be launching its new memory care building, dubbed The Lantern, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., by way of a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony.
That ceremony can be streamed online on the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce website by clicking here.
Beginning construction in early 2018, The Lantern is a dedicated memory care center that accommodates 44 suits and provides specialized treatment for residents with Alzheimer’s and other related forms of dementia.
During the virtual grand opening, viewers can expect to hear more about what The Lantern provides for its guests, among which includes regular games and activities, live webinars from leading experts in Alxheimer’s and related forms of dementia, as well as livestream music events such as the upcoming July 4th “Salute to Our Heroes” virtual music performance from Chattanooga musician Marty Von Schaaf.
Dementia is a term that refers to a group of symptoms that induce memory loss and confusion. Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia in which brain cells and their connectors degenerate and die, causing the loss of memory and certain cognitive abilities.
Over 5.7 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s, with the disease being the sixth leading cause of death in the country, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association. There is currently no known cure for the disease, though early detection and treatment can significantly improve its symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.