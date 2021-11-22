The Mozzarella Bar Italian Eatery in Spring Hill has permanently closed as of Monday, Nov. 22, just over a year after its grand opening.
News of the restaurant's closure comes from the business' website, in which it simply reads "thanks for letting us serve you." The website also directs customers to email [email protected] to redeem any gift cards.
An Italian restaurant that specialized in stone-fired pizza and pasta, the Mozzarella Bar was located at 2078 Wall Street off of Main Street, and opened last year in November.
The restaurant was the brainchild of Chef Laura Antonovich and her husband Matthew. Mrs. Antonovich has been certified as a chef for almost 20 years, and has served five U.S. presidents.
The restaurant's closure comes just a month after the closure of 55 South, which was situated just a few dozen feet next to Mozzarella Bar in the same parking lot.
While owners of 55 South attributed their closure to staffing issues, The Mozzarella Bar did not share a reason as to its closure publicly.
