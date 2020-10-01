The Mrs. Tennessee Pageant - not to be confused with the Miss Tennessee Pageant, which took place in Clarksville this year - will see its 2020 finals kick off this Sunday in Spring Hill.
Held at the Spring Hill Middle School Auditorium Sunday at 3 p.m., tickets to the pageant are $35 for adults and children 7 and up, and free for children 6 and under.
The first half of the show will see a grand parade of contestants, shortly followed by a fitness wear and evening gown competitions. The second half of the show will see contestants run through the question round, a farewell ceremony to Mrs. Tennessee 2019 - Paige Botts of Germantown - and of course the crowning of the 2020 Mrs. Tennessee.
Local contestants include Mandy Solima of Franklin and Crystal Smith of Columbia.
The 2020 Mrs. Tennessee will receive thousands of dollars worth of prizes, which among the dozens of them include a David Yurman 20mm Cushion On Point Gemstone Ring, valued at $2,600, as well as an annual family pass to Ruby Falls in Chattanooga.
Online ticket sales have ended, only at-the-door tickets available.
